Group Chief Executive,

Accenture Products

Sander van ‘t Noordende is group chief executive of Accenture’s Products operating group, which serves clients in the air, freight & travel services; automotive; consumer goods & services; industrial equipment; infrastructure & transportation services; life sciences; and retail industries. He is also a member of Accenture’s Global Management Committee, and a director on the board of Avanade, a joint venture between Accenture and Microsoft.

Prior to his current role, Mr. van ‘t Noordende was group chief executive—Management Consulting, with responsibility for the company’s capabilities and services across Strategy, Analytics, Customer Relationship Management, Finance & Enterprise Performance, Operations, Risk Management, Sustainability, and Talent & Organization.

From September 2006 until March 2011, Mr. van ‘t Noordende was group chief executive of Accenture’s Resources operating group, which serves clients in the chemicals, energy, natural resources and utilities industries. Before that he led Accenture’s Resources operating group in Southern Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. He also served as managing director of the Resources operating group in France, Belgium and the Netherlands. In addition, from 2001 until September 2006, he served as Accenture’s country managing director for the Netherlands.

Mr. van‘t Noordende joined Accenture in 1987 and became a partner in 1999. During his Accenture career, he has led large-scale transformation and IT projects for clients in the financial services and utilities industries.

Mr. van‘t Noordende holds a degree in industrial engineering, with a specialty in finance and marketing, from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands.