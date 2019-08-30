Si rincorre la notizia che la schermata iniziale di Facebook non abbia più la dicitura “gratis”.

Sul punto molti si sono interrogati sui motivi di questo cambiamento. A questo punto la domanda è quasi ovvia: è possibile che Facebook si stia preparando alla nuova cripto valuta di Libra?

Se si volge lo sguardo al “white paper” (rinvenibile sul sito www.libra.org) potremo renderci conto che vi sono alcuni indizi che suggeriscono che Facebook potrebbe essere uno dei canali dove miliardi di persone dovrebbero realizzare la miriade di transazioni commerciali tramite Libra.

Infatti si ha modo di leggere nel suo testo “The Libra currency…is intended to address a global audience, the software that implements the Libra Blockchain is open source — designed so that anyone can build on it, and billions of people can depend on it for their financial needs. Imagine an open, interoperable ecosystem of financial services that developers and organizations will build to help people and businesses hold and transfer Libra for everyday use. With the proliferation of smartphones and wireless data, increasingly more people will be online and able to access Libra through these new services.”…”The unit of currency is called “Libra.” Libra will need to be accepted in many places and easy to access for those who want to use it. In other words, people need to have confidence that they can use Libra and that its value will remain relatively stable over time…Facebook teams played a key role in the creation of the Libra Association and the Libra Blockchain, working with the other Founding Members. While final decision-making authority rests with the association, Facebook is expected to maintain a leadership role through 2019. Facebook created Calibra, a regulated subsidiary, to ensure separation between social and financial data and to build and operate services on its behalf on top of the Libra network.” “Once the Libra network launches, Facebook, and its affiliates, will have the same commitments, privileges, and financial obligations as any other Founding Member. As one member among many, Facebook’s role in governance of the association will be equal to that of its peers.”

Insomma, tutto sembra orientarsi verso una partita a scacchi dove solo alla fine si dirà “scacco matto”.