Venerdì 26 giugno alle ore 15:00 settimo executive webinar di Key4biz: un format nuovo, agile (30-45 min) trasmesso live ed in contemporanea attraverso una molteplicità di canali: il nostro sito web Key4biz.it e su YouTube, Twitter e Facebook.

Room 451 comprende 7 appuntamenti per discutere, con il prof. Fabio Bassan (Università Roma Tre) e i suoi illustri ospiti, le evoluzioni recenti e le prospettive delle sfide giuridiche, economiche e tecnologiche in un mondo in trasformazione.

Programma

26 giugno 2020, alle ore 15,00 (In lingua inglese)

Blockchain and AI: Eu as a Platform

Introduce e coordina

Fabio Bassan (Università Roma Tre)

Professore Ordinario di Diritto Internazionale, Università Roma Tre. Conciliatore presso l’ICSID, il Tribunale presso la Banca Mondiale per la soluzione delle controversie tra Stati e investitori. Fondatore e Direttore del Sovereign Wealth Funds Law Centre, centro di studi giuridici sui fondi sovrani costituito nel 2011. Direttore del REMEIC, Centro Studi su regole dei Mercati, Imprese e Consumatori. E’ stato visiting scholar presso l’Università di Barcellona nel 2013, l’Università di Brasilia (UNB) nel 2008, il Georgetown University Law Center nel 1996.

Discussant

Andrea Renda is a Senior Research Fellow and Head of Global Governance, Regulation, Innovation and the Digital Economy (GRID) at CEPS. He is currently a non-resident Senior Fellow at Duke University’s Kenan Institute for Ethics, and was Adjunct Professor of Law and Economics at Duke Law School (United States) for Academic Year 2016/2017. From September 2017, he holds the “Google Chair” for Digital Innovation at the College of Europe in Bruges (Belgium). At the College of Europe, he is also responsible for the course “Regulatory Impact Assessment for Business” since 2007. His current research interests include regulation and policy evaluation, regulatory governance, private regulation, innovation and competition policies, Internet policy, and the alignment of policies for long-term impacts such as sustainability and decarbonization. He also specializes in EU law and policymaking, and in international regulatory cooperation.

Come seguire i webinar

Per seguire l’executive webinar “Blockchain and AI: Eu as a Platform” basta cliccare qui: rimanda al canale YouTube di Key4biz dove è già possibile “impostare il promemoria” per ricevere la notifica quando inizierà il live.

È possibile seguire il webinar anche su Facebook cliccando qui: anche su questo social è possibile attivare il “Ricevi promemoria”, una notifica comunicherà alcuni minuti prima l’inizio del live.