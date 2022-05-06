“Imaginarea” è la finestra quotidiana di Inarea, la società di design, leader nel campo del branding, che ci accompagnerà quotidianamente con immagini e storie, scandendo ricorrenze, curiosità ed eventi legati a quella particolare data..

Se la Mole si rifà il trucco

Calendarea 2018, Light Make Up

E se in barba a ogni stereotipo vi dicessimo che il kolossal è nato a Torino? Peccato che poi questa parola sia rimasta sabauda il tempo di un velo di fard. Siamo nel 1914, il film si chiama Cabiria, la casa di produzione Itala e il regista Giovanni Pastrone, anche se passerà alla storia come il ghostwriter di Gabriele D’Annunzio: per solidificare oltralpe la settima arte, serviva infatti il vate.



Da Broadway alla Casa Bianca, Cabiria farà il giro d’America: tutti apprezzarono quella sapienza italiana, un po’ artigianale e un po’ tuttofare, di saper fondere contenuto, musica e animazione, per un’opera che era “colossale” già nella lunghezza (una pellicola di oltre 3 mila metri contro una media mondiale di soli 200).



Se l’alba del cinema è stata sotto la Mole, ci sembra così molto naturale il fatto che il Museo Nazionale del Cinema di Torino questa settimana abbia siglato un accordo con l’Academy di Hollywood: sul tavolo un restyling dell’edificio, un gemellaggio tra direttori e mostre e il primo coordinamento tra i musei di cinema del mondo (tra cui la Cinémathèque française, l’Australian Centre for the Moving Image, il London Film Museum, l’Eye Film Institute di Amsterdam).



Se la Mole si rifà il trucco, la città non sta di certo a guardare: il maggio torinese è già stretto tra l’Eurovision e il Salone del Libro. L’impressione è proprio che l’elegante signora bohémien non avrà neanche un minuto libero per incipriarsi il naso.

_______________

A makeover for the Mole



What if, in spite of all stereotypes, we were to tell you that the so-called epic film was actually born in Turin? It’s such a pity, though, that the silver screen’s association with Turin lasted no longer than the dusting of powder on a lady’s nose. The year was 1914, the film was entitled Cabiria, the production company was called Itala and the director’s name was Giovanni Pastrone – principally remembered (or not) for being Gabriele D’Annunzio’s ghostwriter: there’s no doubt that the resounding name of the Italian celebrity-poet was required to consolidate the “Seventh Art” beyond the national borders.



It was just the ticket, and so Cabiria travelled all over America, was shown on Broadway and even at the White House: all and sundry appreciated the Italian knowhow – craftsmanship, versatility, ability to blend together content, music and animation – that went into the making of this motion picture, the length of which in itself (over 3,000 metres of film, as opposed to the 200 metres that were the world-average in those days) decreed that it would indeed be “epic”.



If the film industry as we know it first saw the light in the shadow of the Mole, Turin’s landmark building, it makes perfect sense that this week an agreement has been signed between the National Museum of Cinema (which is housed inside the Mole) and Hollywood’s Academy Museum. The agreement provides for a restyling of the monumental building and a twinning between the two museums’ exhibitions and respective directors; it constitutes the first partnership in the world between film museums (which also include the Cinémathèque française, the Australian Centre for the Moving Image, the London Film Museum and the Eye Film Institute of Amsterdam).



A makeover for the Mole, with the rest of the city also preparing to face the cameras this month as host of the Eurovision Song Contest, as well as of the Turin International Book Fair. We have a feeling that the elegant north Italian city won’t have a single moment to spare: not even to powder her nose.