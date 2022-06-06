Pronti per una settimana elettrizzante? Design, qualità e comodità

“Imaginarea” è la finestra quotidiana di Inarea, la società di design, leader nel campo del branding, che ci accompagnerà quotidianamente con immagini e storie, scandendo ricorrenze, curiosità ed eventi legati a quella particolare data..

Anche il modo di mettersi comodi fa design, se non altro del comportamento. Pensiamo, ad esempio, alla relazione che instauriamo con la poltrona Pratone: un tuffo tra i ciuffi d’erba, con il poliuretano espanso che promette un abbraccio.

Eh sì, perché tra le innovazioni che battezzarono il Salone del Mobile, sessanta candeline in questo 2022, c’è stata proprio la gommapiuma. Negli anni Cinquanta planò sull’arredamento dal mondo dei motori e così le tappezzerie di casa si allinearono finalmente all’idea di relax, sicuramente più antica.

Preistorica, dunque, sembrerà allora questa dormeuse stile Re Sole, con le sue onde che camuffano, ma non cancellano, l’idea di un riposo sull’attenti. Dal 7 al 12 giugno, Salone e Fuorisalone tornano in tutto il loro splendore. Sarà una settimana elettrizzante e, dopo il lungo silenzio dettato dalla pandemia, un ritorno al frastuono che cortocircuita a Milano tutto il mondo del design.

Ready for an electrifying week?

Even comfort, and getting cosy, are a matter of design. Think, for instance, of the relationship we enter into with the Pratone armchair as we sink into it as if we were settling down on a grassy meadow (as per the armchair’s name), its inviting polyurethane foam promising a comfy hug.

The Salone del Mobile is celebrating its 60th birthday in 2022; one of the most significant innovations the Milan Furniture Fair introduced was latex foamwhich, in the 1950s, spread from the motor industry to that of our homes, bringing upholstery in line with that much, much older concept of relax – with which, indeed, it rhymed.

Thus, the above Louis XIV-style Récamier smacks of prehistory: it seems highly improbable that we’d be able to chill out on it, despite those curls. Salone e Fuorisalone are back in full-swing from 7 to 12 June. After the long silence caused by the pandemic, this is going to be an ‘electrifying’ week, as well as a return to the high-voltage buzz that galvanizes Milan and the world of design.