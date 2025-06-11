»
Next, Corporate Summer Party 2025
Casina Valadier, 24 giugno 2025

Next, Corporate Summer Party 2025

di |
Locandina Next 2025

Premiazioni:

  • Premio Key4Biz DIGITALE ed ENERGIA
    • Enrico Giovannini, Direttore scientifico, ASVIS (Alleanza Italiana per lo Sviluppo Sostenibile)
  • Premio Key4biz INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE
    • Valeria Sandei, CEO di Almawave – Gruppo Almaviva
  • Premio Cybersecurity Italia
    • Ivano Gabrielli, Direttore del Servizio Polizia Postale e delle Comunicazioni
  • Premio Cybersecurity Italia – Industry
    • Roberto Pignani, Executive Director Eng Security – Engineering
  • Premio SPACE Economy
    • Adolfo Urso, Ministro delle Imprese e del Made in Italy*
  • PremioSPACE
    • Simonetta Cheli, Director, ESA Earth Observation Programmes and Head of ESRIN
    • Teodoro Valente, Presidente, Agenzia Spaziale Italiana
  • PremioSPACE – Industry
    • Argonet
  • Premio UNDERWATER
    • Nello Musumeci, Ministro per la Protezione Civile e le Politiche del mare *
  • Premio UNDERWATER – Industry
    • Fincantieri
  • Premio INDIPENDENZA DIGITALE
    • Andrea Casu, VP, Commissione Trasporti, Poste e Telecomunicazioni, Camera dei Deputati
  • Premio INDIPENDENZA DIGITALE – Industry
    • Cristian Lucci, CEO, Sharelock 
    • Diego Fasano, CEO, Ermetix

Video Reportage 2024

Reportage
Photocall

Reportage

Next, Corporate Summer Party - Casina Valadier
Luigi Garofalo e consorte
Photocall

A2A – Alessandro Manfredini
ACCENTURE -Ferraro, Masoero, Baile
ACN – Francesco Carioti
ACCREDIA – Bianchi, Nizzero
FAPAV Iodice Scherillo Bagnoli Rossi
ANFOV – Antonello Angeleri
ARUBA – Montesano, Neumarker
ALTEN – Giorgi BMC – Dora Sesti
ASSINTER – Antonello Ghisaura
AGCM- Giovanni Calabrò e consorte
Sottosegretario Sen. Alessio Butti
CDP – Nicola Vanin
Cervellini Gabrielli, Leggeri
COR – Giovanbattista Raimondi
POLIZIA DI STATO – Marco Cervellini
CNIT – Daniela Tonti
CONFIMPRENDITORI – Federico De Cesare
ERICSSON – De Lucia INWIT – Fioravanti
DIGITAL PLATFORMS – Marco Braccioli
ACN – Bruno Frattasi
PSN – Emanuele Iannetti
ENG – Emiliano Coraretti
EOLO – Verrazzani INWIT – Cantarella
AGCOM – Elisa Giomi
ERICSSON – De Lucia, INWIT – Fioravanti
EY – Manduca, Polletta
LD-PUBBLIC AFFAIRS – Tommaso Stanizzi
FORTINET – Massimo Palermo
POLIZIA POSTALE – Ivano Gabrielli
GARANTE PRIVACY – Agostino Ghiglia
MASE – Greco, Pipola
IBM – Francesco Stronati
MEDIOBANCA – Giorgia Nanni
IBM – Marini, Stronati, Santacroce
IISFA Costabile, DEEPCYBER Mercuri
iLIAD Scognamiglio, Olivieri
LUX VIDE – Alessandro Feliziani
Ripamonti, Zangrillo
AGCOM – Massimo Capitanio
GIANNI & ORIGONI – Stefano Mele
NETGROUP – Gesuele, Catelli, Di Dio
INFRATEL – Elisa Patrizi
Nicola Pasquino e consorte
POSTE ITALIANE -Orsini Mistretta Pesarini
RAI – Federica Pitascio
Tommaso Stanizzi Alessio Frugiuele
RETELIT – Laura Capodicasa
Ripamonti Zangrillo Pellegrinato Gatti
PSN – Fenaroli, Fontanelli
TERMA Carradori, SAP Paoletti
SERVICENOW – Filippo Giannelli
Roberto Setola, Ida Gioia Cristiano
SOGEI – Fabio Lazzini
E-LEX – Stefano Aterno
TELSY – Antonio Iannamorelli
TELSY – Matteis, Di Giuseppe
VODAFONE Nassuato, Maccà
NEXT – Staff

