Il 1^ Tg prodotto con l’AI, conduttori compresi (video)

La prima clip in questo genere è della startup Channel 1.ai di Los Angeles, specializzata nel fornire video news con immagini completamente prodotte dall’intelligenza artificiale. È stata fondata dal produttore e regista Scott Zabielski (Tosh.0, The Jim Jefferies Show) e dall’imprenditore tecnologico Adam Mosam.
Guarda la clip demo. Dal 2024 il lancio ufficiale. I co-fondatori della startup sperano di produrre tra 500-1.000 clip al giorno.
See the highest quality AI footage in the world.— Channel 1 (@channel1_ai) December 12, 2023
🤯 – Our generated anchors deliver stories that are informative, heartfelt and entertaining.
Watch the showcase episode of our upcoming news network now. pic.twitter.com/61TaG6Kix3
E le notizie?
Le notizie sono vere, perché provengono da fonti affidabili, e controllate da giornalisti umani, garantisce Channel1.