Il 1^ Tg prodotto con l’AI, conduttori compresi (video)

Video

La prima clip in questo genere è della startup Channel 1.ai di Los Angeles, specializzata nel fornire video news con immagini completamente prodotte dall’intelligenza artificiale. È stata fondata dal produttore e regista Scott Zabielski (Tosh.0, The Jim Jefferies Show) e dall’imprenditore tecnologico Adam Mosam

Guarda la clip demo. Dal 2024 il lancio ufficiale. I co-fondatori della startup sperano di produrre tra 500-1.000 clip al giorno.

E le notizie?

Le notizie sono vere, perché provengono da fonti affidabili, e controllate da giornalisti umani, garantisce Channel1.

Luigi Garofalo

Luigi Garofalo

Giornalista e conduttore.

