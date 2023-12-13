Il 1^ Tg prodotto con l’AI, conduttori compresi (video)

La prima clip in questo genere è della startup Channel 1.ai di Los Angeles, specializzata nel fornire video news con immagini completamente prodotte dall’intelligenza artificiale. È stata fondata dal produttore e regista Scott Zabielski (Tosh.0, The Jim Jefferies Show) e dall’imprenditore tecnologico Adam Mosam.

Guarda la clip demo. Dal 2024 il lancio ufficiale. I co-fondatori della startup sperano di produrre tra 500-1.000 clip al giorno.

See the highest quality AI footage in the world.



🤯 – Our generated anchors deliver stories that are informative, heartfelt and entertaining.



Watch the showcase episode of our upcoming news network now. pic.twitter.com/61TaG6Kix3