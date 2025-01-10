Key4biz interview with MEP Christophe Grudler, Rapporteur and negotiator for the European Parliament of IRIS2 and Rapporteur for Renew Europe of the EU Space Program 2021-2027. “Relying on Starlink would create dependence on someone outside the jurisdiction of the EU. If tomorrow Elon Musk were not happy with Italy for something, he could cut off the signal to his army’.

“An agreement with Starlink would be a serious strategic mistake for Italy, which would thus renounce its sovereignty, weakening and diluting its leadership role in IRIS², the European satellite program alternative to Elon Musk’s”. This is the opinion of MEP Christophe Grudler, Rapporteur and negotiator for the European Parliament on IRIS2 and rapporteur for Renew Europe on the EU space program 2021-2027. Grudler, the Iris2 man of the EU Parliament – the one who asked the Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius to work for the creation of a ‘European NASA’ – in recent days has also openly exposed himself on Linkedin against a possible agreement of the Italian Government with Starlink.

Key4biz. Why do you think that it would be a mistake for Italy to sign a satellite deal for defence forces with Elon Musk?

Christophe Grudler. Handing critical defence communications to a private, non-European actor undermines sovereignty and security. Italy risks becoming reliant on someone outside EU jurisdiction, whose decisions may not align with Italy’s interests.

Key4biz. Why would such a deal damage Made in Europe and Made in Italy projects?

Christophe Grudler. Italy has invested heavily in European projects like GovSatCom and IRIS², which support national industries and local jobs, in Italy and Europe. A deal with Starlink would divert resources away from these efforts, undermining the competitive edge of Italian and European companies.

Key4biz. Why would such a deal put in jeopardy IRIS²? Couldn’t Starlink and IRIS² work on two different tracks at the same time?

Christophe Grudler. The financial and political focus required for IRIS² could be diluted if Starlink dominates the market. Italy’s substantial contributions to this project would risk being overshadowed by a solution that prioritizes short-term convenience over long-term autonomy.

Key4biz. Would such a deal damage Italy’s role and investment in GovSatCom and IRIS²?

Christophe Grudler. Yes. Italy plays a central role in GovSatCom, hosting its operations center in Fucino. Diverting resources to Starlink undermines this leadership and reduces Italy’s influence over European secure communications. It also breaks the confidence within the European Union, with an important Member State. And as IRIS² is 100% European, any investment in Starlink is incompatible with the work in IRIS², leading to useless duplications.

Key4biz. Is Starlink a viable bridge solution while waiting for IRIS² in 2030?

Christophe Grudler. No. GovSatCom will be operational this year, addressing Italy’s immediate needs for secure communications. It is based on existing satellite capacities from Member states and European private actors. IRIS² willadd cutting edge technologies via new satellite by the end of the decade, but it will be based on GovSatCom. Starlink would not bridge a gap but instead create a dependency on a non-European provider, weakening Europe’s strategic ambitions.

Key4biz. What does the European GovSatCom project consist of? Is it the same as what is being discussed with Starlink?

Christophe Grudler. GovSatCom provides secure communications for defence and emergency services by pooling existing European satellite capabilities. Several Member states have already satellite capacities (France, Italy, Germany…), that are not always fully used. The idea of GovSatCom is to pool the resource, to use them at best, and help Members states when they need them. It is fully controlled within Europe, unlike Starlink, which is privately operated and beyond European oversight.

Key4biz. Will GovSatCom be launched within the year? And what will change?

Christophe Grudler. Yes, GovSatCom early services will launch this year, after security validation. For Italy, it means reinforcing having access to new satellite capabilities to answers its needs.

Key4biz. How important is European digital independence in this geopolitical context?

Christophe Grudler. It is vital. Dependence on non-European actors for critical infrastructure leaves Europe vulnerable to external pressures. If tomorrow Elon Musk isn’t happy with Italy about something, he could cut off the signal to its military. That is an unacceptable risk for Italy.

Key4biz. How do you see the future of European space policy and the Parliament’s role post-2027?

Christophe Grudler. The European Parliament must secure increased funding for space in the next MFF, with at least 40 billions euros. The EU spend 8 times less than the USA in space, while still doing incredible space activities, and having our own launchers. Space is very important in our everyday life, for farmers to know the development of their crops, to citizens for they everyday transportation, to civil services for emergency communication. We need to do more.

Key4biz. What about Eurobonds for Defence and Space?

Christophe Grudler. Eurobonds could be useful for financing large-scale defence and space initiatives. They would enable Member States to pool resources efficiently, ensuring stable, long-term funding for critical projects without placing excessive strain on national budgets. For space, this approach could support the development of cutting-edge technologies, while fostering European solidarity and strategic autonomy.

Key4biz. How can the capital market attract investments in space?

Christophe Grudler. The capital market can be strengthened by de-risking space investments through public-private partnerships, EU-backed guarantees, and dedicated investment funds for space innovation. Streamlined regulatory frameworks and incentives for private investors, such as tax credits or co-investment opportunities, would also boost confidence in the sector. Encouraging venture capital participation in early-stage space companies is key to unlocking growth.

Key4biz. Which European companies can compete in the satellite space?

Christophe Grudler. Europe boasts world-leading space companies like Airbus, Avio, OHB, ArianeGroup, Leonardo or Thales Alenia Space, which deliver cutting-edge satellite technologies and propulsion systems. These firms are the backbone of Europe’s space industry, driving innovation, creating high-value jobs, and securing Europe’s position in the global market. Supporting these companies ensures Europe remains a leader in space technology.

Key4biz. Is this more of a political than a technological question?

Christophe Grudler. It is inherently political and technological. Italy’s leadership in GovSatCom and IRIS² showcases its ability to shape Europe’s strategic autonomy. Opting for Starlink would be a political decision to prioritize dependency over sovereignty and weaken Italy’s role.

