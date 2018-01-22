Classifiche italiane, FIFA 18 in testa su console

FIFA 18 è stato il videogioco più venduto su console nella seconda settimana di gennaio.
La versione PS4 di FIFA 18 precede in classifica Call of Duty: WWII e Grand Theft Auto 5, mentre appena fuori dalla Top 3 si fa notare Super Mario Odyssey, in quarta posizione.
Totalmente diverso lo scenario su PC, dove prosegue il dominio di The Sims 4, seguito da Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 e Football Manager 2018 (Limited Edition), a confermare le prime tre posizioni precedenti.
Di seguito, la Top 10 console:
- FIFA 18
- Call of Duty WWII
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Super Mario Odyssey
- FIFA 18 (Xbox One)
- Minecraft PlayStation Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
E la Top 10 PC:
- The Sims 4
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
- Football Manager 2018 Limited Edition
- Call of Duty Black Ops II
- COD 4 Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Black Box
- Call of Duty WWII
- Need for Speed