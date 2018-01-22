»
Classifiche italiane, FIFA 18 in testa su console

Primo su PC un altro titolo Electronic Arts: The Sims 4.

FIFA 18

FIFA 18 è stato il videogioco più venduto su console nella seconda settimana di gennaio.

La versione PS4 di FIFA 18 precede in classifica Call of Duty: WWII e Grand Theft Auto 5, mentre appena fuori dalla Top 3 si fa notare Super Mario Odyssey, in quarta posizione.

Totalmente diverso lo scenario su PC, dove prosegue il dominio di The Sims 4, seguito da Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 e Football Manager 2018 (Limited Edition), a confermare le prime tre posizioni precedenti.

 

Di seguito, la Top 10 console:

  1. FIFA 18
  2. Call of Duty WWII
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Super Mario Odyssey
  5. FIFA 18 (Xbox One)
  6. Minecraft PlayStation Edition
  7. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  8. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  9. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition
  10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

E la Top 10 PC:

  1. The Sims 4
  2. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
  3. Football Manager 2018 Limited Edition
  4. Call of Duty Black Ops II
  5. COD 4 Modern Warfare
  6. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. The Black Box
  9. Call of Duty WWII
  10. Need for Speed

 

